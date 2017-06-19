Why so high?

Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

I would like to find out if anyone knows what percentage the city gets from each home on the assessment of $18,000 from the upcoming North Utilities project and why the cost is so high. This sounds like another Cape Coral ripoff which this city is so good at.

