Weather Alert

AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CHARLOTTESOUTHERN DESOTO AND LEE COUNTIES At 337 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered 7 miles northeast of Palmona Park, or 10 miles north of Fort Myers, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm.

