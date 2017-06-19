Weather Alert

Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 5:38PM EDT until June 24 at 8:00PM EDT by NWS Tampa Bay AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAINS AND GUSTY WINDS AFFECTING SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLOTTE AND NORTH CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES At 534 PM EDT, thunderstorms were clustered over Palmona Park, or 7 miles northwest of Fort Myers. The storm is nearly stationary.

