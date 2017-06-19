Use of force justified in officer-inv...

Use of force justified in officer-involved shooting

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

Cape Coral police have opened an internal investigation into four officers involved in a fatal shooting following the State Attorney's Office announcement this week that their actions were "justifiable." On Wednesday, State Attorney Stephen Russell reported that his office would not be filing criminal charges against Officers John DiGiovanni, Christopher Gugliotta, Andrew Miller and Robert Reese in the officer-involved shooting of Christopher Michael Moran, 31, which took place on June 5, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres... 5 hr Resident 1
The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per... 20 hr Party man 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 21 hr Single and jealous 7
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Tue Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jun 19 Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Jun 18 Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC