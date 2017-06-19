Use of force justified in officer-involved shooting
Cape Coral police have opened an internal investigation into four officers involved in a fatal shooting following the State Attorney's Office announcement this week that their actions were "justifiable." On Wednesday, State Attorney Stephen Russell reported that his office would not be filing criminal charges against Officers John DiGiovanni, Christopher Gugliotta, Andrew Miller and Robert Reese in the officer-involved shooting of Christopher Michael Moran, 31, which took place on June 5, 2016.
