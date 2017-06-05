Tampa gas prices surge 13 cents in on...

Tampa gas prices surge 13 cents in one week, making for highest hike in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Tampa Bay had the largest weekly gas price increase of any major metro market in the state, jumping 13 cents this past week. [Times file photo] Tampa Bay had the largest weekly gas price increase of any major metro market in the state, jumping 13 cents this past week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Backstreets bar 1 hr Maria 17
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 8 hr Prince John 18
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Sun Prince John 6
Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11) Jun 3 TerriM 4
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 31 Dixie Ladies 30
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... May 31 Prince John 6
Danger!!! Male bike night goers, STAY AWAY fro... May 31 Boyfriend 2
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at June 06 at 7:10AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC