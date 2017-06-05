Standoff results in arrest

Christopher Nathaniel Guzman, 30, of 2710 SW 27th St., was charged with aggravated assault , use of fire arm while under the influence, obstruction and improper exhibition of firearm after he was persuaded to leave the home and surrender to police, a release from the Cape Coral Police Department states. The incident began just before 5 a.m. when Cape Coral Police responded to a call of shots fired at the residence.

