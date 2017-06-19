Social media aids in return of family...

Social media aids in return of family's Sanibel vacation photos lost at sea

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Social media aids in return of family's Sanibel vacation photos - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida A month ago, Illinois native Josh Zuelke was hunting for sea shells along the beach on Sanibel when he found a camera . "It was split on all the edges, and it had barnacles on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 7 min Single and jealous 7
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Tue Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Mon Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Jun 18 Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC