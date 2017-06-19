School Supplies and Outfits needed for ACT Shelter children
Abuse Counseling and Treatment, Inc. is in need of school supplies and clothing for the first day of school for the children at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Centers serving Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Labelle areas. There are more than 39 school age children in need from Kindergarten to High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|6 hr
|Steel
|23
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Mon
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Sun
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Jun 16
|Not happy
|4
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 16
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC