Road Watch
Lehigh Acres Intersection Improvements - Leonard Boulevard and Haviland Avenue : Lee County DOT is currently making improvements to the intersection of Leonard Boulevard and Haviland Avenue. Motorists should use caution when traveling in this area as intermittent lane closures may occur for east and west bound traffic.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|11 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|21
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Tue
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Tue
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Tue
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Bartenders at the Indigo Room, 86 room are very...
|May 31
|Not happy
|7
