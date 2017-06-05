Road Watch

Lehigh Acres Intersection Improvements - Leonard Boulevard and Haviland Avenue : Lee County DOT is currently making improvements to the intersection of Leonard Boulevard and Haviland Avenue. Motorists should use caution when traveling in this area as intermittent lane closures may occur for east and west bound traffic.

