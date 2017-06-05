Religion Notes
Upward Bound Vacation Bible School will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1300 Ceitus Terrace, Cape Coral, June 26-30 from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The VBS is for children who have finished Kindergarten through finished sixth grade.
