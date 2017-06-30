Red, White & Boom; Cape's Independence Day celebration planned for Tuesday
Hosted by the Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department, the 2017 Storm Smart Red, White & Boom celebration will take place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge. The free event will feature live music by national and local acts, children's activities and a fireworks show.
