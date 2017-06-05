Questions remain one year after fatal...

Questions remain one year after fatal Cape Coral shooting spree

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

CAPE CORAL, Fla. State prosecutors recently started reviewing the actions of the Cape Coral police officers who shot and killed a 31-year-old suspect following a June 5, 2016 shooting spree that left two dead and three others injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 5 hr Prince John 19
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... 9 hr Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! 11 hr Prince John 1
Backstreets bar 15 hr Maria 17
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Sun Prince John 6
Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11) Jun 3 TerriM 4
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 31 Dixie Ladies 30
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at June 06 at 7:10AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC