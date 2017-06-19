Pre-qualifying for Cape Coral City Council elections begins Monday

Pre-qualifying for the city of Cape Coral City Council elections for mayor and council Districts 1, 4, 5 and 6 will begin Monday, June 26, at 8 a.m., and end Friday, June 30, at 3 p.m. Pre-qualifying will be completed in the office of the City Clerk at City Hall, at 1015 Cultural Park Blvd. Please contact the City Clerk at 239-574-0417 to schedule an appointment. NOTE: Pre-qualification documentation will be held by the City Clerk and processed during the normal qualification period, which begins Monday, July 3, at 7:30 a.m. and ends Friday, July 7, at 1 p.m. All candidates must be continuous full-time residents of the city for the entire calendar year preceding their qualification for office.

