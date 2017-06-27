Plane that crashed in Fort Myers doom...

Plane that crashed in Fort Myers doomed from takeoff, witness says

The name of the man killed in a plane crash over the weekend in Fort Myers has been released. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the plane's passenger, 37-year-old Marc Scott, died.

