P&Z denies land use change for old golf course site.

After after listening to more than two and a half hours of testimony that included approximately 20 speakers - all opposed - the Cape Coral Planning & Zoning Commission rejected a requested land use change for the old golf course acreage today. P&Z voted 5-3 to reject the request brought forward by DR Horton, which proposes to build as many as 771 single-family homes on the 175-acre site.

