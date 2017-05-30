Old golf course: Land use change on P&Z agenda
The Planning and Zoning meeting Wednesday is likely to draw a crowd as the commission will consider and likely vote on large scale future land use map amendment regarding the old golf course property from recreation to single family residential. The commission can expect to hear quite a bit in public comment from opponents, who are mobilizing with T-shirts, signs and their voices.
