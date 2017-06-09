New Jersey woman, 20, killed in Cape Coral shooting
At least one person was shot on the 4000 block of Southwest 13th Avenue, Cape Coral police said Thursday. CAPE CORAL, Fla .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Thu
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Thu
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC