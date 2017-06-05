New details in bust of Collier-based ...

New details in bust of Collier-based prostitution ring

22 hrs ago

A statewide prostitution ring ran by a man in Collier County has been busted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The closure of 13 massage parlors this past week was a result of a 3-year-long investigation into a prostitution ring run out of the spas throughout several Florida counties.

