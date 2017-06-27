New Cyberattack Causes Mass Disruptio...

New Cyberattack Causes Mass Disruption Globally1:09

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Door Reminder

A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across the world, hitting companies and governments in Europe especially hard. Stephen Colbert made plenty of headlines once he revealed that he was in Russia, trolling President Trump in the process and allegedly garnering some attention from several different intelligence agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The REAL reasons guys are no longer asking wome... 8 hr hunter 6
News Scene & Heard: VP Mike Pence on Sanibel Tue we the people 2
Rejected by your favorite bartender/waitress? Tue Dating advisory 1
The dating scene for guys is hopeless in America! Mon Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Mon Joe 18
News Estero leaders want your input on downtown future Mon YOUDY Gorshi 1
Where is Caroline from Fucillo Kia (Jul '13) Jun 26 SickofFuckcillo 49
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC