Neighbors fed up with trashed canal in Cape Coral
The water off Southeast 21st Avenue near Hancock Bridge Parkway is almost completely covered by dead sea grass with debris building up on top of it. "It is a very sad state of affairs," said Estelle Sanchez-Marrero, whose husband filed a complaint with the city's public works department in May. "I know nature has its way at some point, but I do believe that there are things they can do to clean up this mess," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|43 min
|Observing customer
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC