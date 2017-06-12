Neighbors fed up with trashed canal in Cape Coral

The water off Southeast 21st Avenue near Hancock Bridge Parkway is almost completely covered by dead sea grass with debris building up on top of it. "It is a very sad state of affairs," said Estelle Sanchez-Marrero, whose husband filed a complaint with the city's public works department in May. "I know nature has its way at some point, but I do believe that there are things they can do to clean up this mess," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.