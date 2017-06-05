Negotiations to begin anew with co-op

With at least $1.27 million spent between the city of Cape Coral and the Lee County Electric Cooperative, both parties are back to square one in negotiating a new franchise agreement. On Monday, the Cape Coral City Council voted to withdraw its Florida Public Service Commission complaint against LCEC "with prejudice" - meaning it cannot be refiled - and return to negotiations, rather than face the possibility of delaying the negotiations indefinitely for a cost of service analysis.

