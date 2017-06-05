Negotiations to begin anew with co-op
With at least $1.27 million spent between the city of Cape Coral and the Lee County Electric Cooperative, both parties are back to square one in negotiating a new franchise agreement. On Monday, the Cape Coral City Council voted to withdraw its Florida Public Service Commission complaint against LCEC "with prejudice" - meaning it cannot be refiled - and return to negotiations, rather than face the possibility of delaying the negotiations indefinitely for a cost of service analysis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|2 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|6 hr
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC