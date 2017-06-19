Mother of missing Florida teen is sui...

Mother of missing Florida teen is suing the parents of another missing teen

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Austin's mom, Carly Black, has filed a federal lawsuit against Perry's parents asking the judge to uphold a maritime law that would limit her civil liabilities to the $500 value of the boat the boys were on. It's likely a pre-emptive legal strike against any potential wrongful death suits especially, as Black was the subject of an FDLE investigation that found negligence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per... 4 hr Party man 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... 4 hr Single and jealous 7
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Tue Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Mon Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Jun 18 Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC