Mother of missing Florida teen is suing the parents of another missing teen
Austin's mom, Carly Black, has filed a federal lawsuit against Perry's parents asking the judge to uphold a maritime law that would limit her civil liabilities to the $500 value of the boat the boys were on. It's likely a pre-emptive legal strike against any potential wrongful death suits especially, as Black was the subject of an FDLE investigation that found negligence.
