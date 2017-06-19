More mosquitoes, more money needed fo...

More mosquitoes, more money needed for Lee County agency

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Ten inches of rain has fallen in Lee County alone so far in June and it's making our neighborhoods breeding grounds for potential Zika-carrying mosquitoes. Besides being in the lab, they're on the ground and in the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres... 9 hr Resident 1
The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per... Wed Party man 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Wed Single and jealous 7
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) Tue Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jun 19 Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Jun 18 Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC