Man arrested for shooting at Lehigh A...

Man arrested for shooting at Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

He is the suspect in the shooting that sent a 23-year-old Charles Herzberger to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Brunson suffered from injuries as well after the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12) 15 hr Steel 23
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Mon Kate 11
Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le... Sun Baffled 6
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... Jun 16 Not happy 4
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 16 Shallow Hal 1
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Jun 11 Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at June 21 at 9:47AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC