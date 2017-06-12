Machete-wielding man threatens to kill over satellite dish
Wednesday morning, a subcontractor working for a TV provider says he was told to remove John Jones' dish from his Presbyterian Homes apartment in a senior living center because the 67-year-old had not paid in three months. "It's not his fault that he has to take the satellite dish," said Lehigh Acres resident Joy Batt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|14 hr
|Not happy
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|23
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC