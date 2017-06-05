Luxury builder moves into closed Southern Premier model
Janice and William Heaver built a home on Chiquita Boulevard in 2014 as an investment for their retirement. Shortly after building, Southern Premier Homes offered them $500,000 to use it as one of their models.
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|6 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|9 hr
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|10 hr
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
