Lee man allegedly sexually assaults woman in abandoned home

A North Fort Myers man is accused of dragging a woman into a home and then sexually assaulting her Saturday. According to the sheriff's office website, this is his fourth arrest as of 2011 on charges of drug possession and battery causing bodily harm.

