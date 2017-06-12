John H. Cramer
John H. Cramer, 97, of Cape Coral, FL since 1983, formerly of Olympia Fields, IL, passed away on May 9, 2017. John was a retired insurance executive, born in 1920 and raised in East Orange, NJ.
