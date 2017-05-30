Hurricane season under way: Cape urges residents to become informed
The city of Cape Coral will host its annual hurricane seminar on June 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. The event is free and open to the community; registration not required.
