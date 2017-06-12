Happy campers

Gloriana Chalkias, 7, smiles after hitting a backhand during summer camp at the Cape Coral Yacht Club Community Park's tennis courts this week. For more information on this and other youth and adult programs at the courts call 239-574-0808 or visit capeparks.com.

