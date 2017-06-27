Governor signs Cameron Mayhew Act

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed HB 1239 - the Cameron May-hew Act - into law on Monday according to House Rep. Dane Eagle of Cape Coral, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Kathleen Passidomo of Naples. The legislation stiffens the non-criminal penalties for drivers who fail to stop for a school bus and cause serious bodily injury or death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.