Governor signs Cameron Mayhew Act
Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed HB 1239 - the Cameron May-hew Act - into law on Monday according to House Rep. Dane Eagle of Cape Coral, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Kathleen Passidomo of Naples. The legislation stiffens the non-criminal penalties for drivers who fail to stop for a school bus and cause serious bodily injury or death.
