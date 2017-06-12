Gov. signs HB 7069; School bill ...

Charter schools in Cape Coral and countywide will now receive a portion of the local property tax revenue collected by the Lee County School District thanks to the governor's signing of a bill. The education bill provides nearly $419 million to the K-12 education system, expands teacher bonuses, increases funding for the Gardiner Scholarship for students with unique abilities and ensures Florida's students can get a great education at the school of their choice, according to his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.