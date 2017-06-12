Gov. signs HB 7069; School bill ...
Charter schools in Cape Coral and countywide will now receive a portion of the local property tax revenue collected by the Lee County School District thanks to the governor's signing of a bill. The education bill provides nearly $419 million to the K-12 education system, expands teacher bonuses, increases funding for the Gardiner Scholarship for students with unique abilities and ensures Florida's students can get a great education at the school of their choice, according to his office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|3 hr
|Shallow Hal
|1
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|23 hr
|Not happy
|3
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|Jun 11
|Single and jealous
|6
|Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri...
|Jun 11
|laughsarefree
|1
|No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more...
|Jun 11
|Healthy minute
|3
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|Jun 8
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jun 8
|Boyfriend
|31
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC