Freeman announcement causes stir on Cape mayor's race
The Cape Coral mayoral race has heated up with the announcement that former U.S. Congressional candidate April Freeman will throw her hat into the ring, making her the sixth announced candidate for the seat held by Marni Sawicki, who is not running for another term. What does this mean for the November election? That depends on who you ask but political analysts agree - for Freeman, there are pros and cons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|55 min
|Prince John
|19
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|5 hr
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|7 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|10 hr
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Sun
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 31
|Dixie Ladies
|30
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC