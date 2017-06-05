Freeman announcement causes stir on C...

Freeman announcement causes stir on Cape mayor's race

The Cape Coral mayoral race has heated up with the announcement that former U.S. Congressional candidate April Freeman will throw her hat into the ring, making her the sixth announced candidate for the seat held by Marni Sawicki, who is not running for another term. What does this mean for the November election? That depends on who you ask but political analysts agree - for Freeman, there are pros and cons.

