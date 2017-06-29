Freedom 5k and Kid's Fun Run taking off in the morning
The Freedom 5K & Kids Fun Run on July 4 continues to grow in popularity as the 6th annual event approaches next week. It's all part of the city's Red White & Boom celebration that starts at 5 p.m. and ends after the fireworks show.
