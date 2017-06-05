Five things to know for Tuesday, June 6th
It's going to be quite the cloudy and stormy next couple of days in SWFL thanks to a long trail of tropical moisture streaming into the area, setting up multiple rounds of rain and storms. Some of the rain could be quite heavy, resulting in localized flooding concerns where bands of rain trains over the same locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|1 hr
|Prince John
|20
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|17 hr
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|19 hr
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|22 hr
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Sun
|Prince John
|6
|Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11)
|Jun 3
|TerriM
|4
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|May 31
|Dixie Ladies
|30
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC