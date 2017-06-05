Five things to know for Friday, June 9th
A major section of Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers closed early Friday for at least a week, forcing thousands of drivers to take alternate routes. Construction crews will be improving the Seminole Gulf Railway crossing, between Fowler Street and Metro Parkway.
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea...
|19 hr
|Dixie Ladies
|9
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|23 hr
|Boyfriend
|31
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|23 hr
|Boyfriend
|23
|Apparently, bartenders are also very short live...
|Jun 6
|Bar man
|1
|Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends!
|Jun 6
|Prince John
|1
|Backstreets bar
|Jun 6
|Maria
|17
|Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac...
|Jun 4
|Prince John
|6
