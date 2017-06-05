FDLE busts 16 in statewide prostituti...

FDLE busts 16 in statewide prostitution ring out of Collier Co.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NBC2 News

A statewide prostitution ring has been busted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that was run by a man in Collier County. The closure of 13 massage parlors this past week was a result of a three-year-long investigation into a prostitution ring run out of the spas through several Florida counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Thu Dixie Ladies 9
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jun 8 Boyfriend 31
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 8 Boyfriend 23
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... Jun 6 Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! Jun 6 Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Jun 6 Maria 17
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Jun 4 Prince John 6
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC