Erick formalizes mayoral bid; submits resignation letter
Cape Coral City Councilmember Rana Erbrick has submitted a letter resigning her district seat, a step required to formally qualify as a candidate for mayor. "I hereby submit my resignation from the position of City of Cape Coral Council Member, District 5 in accordance with the State of Florida resign-to-run law as I intend to seek the position of Mayor for the City of Cape Coral.
