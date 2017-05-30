dui

Three drivers were charged with DUI and a total of 29 citations were issued during a High Visibility Enforcement DUI Operation traffic detail conducted by the Cape Coral Police Department Traffic Unit Saturday night into Sunday moring. The operation was a 4-officer saturation patrol that was conducted city-wide.

