Drunken driver causes $60k in damage ...

Drunken driver causes $60k in damage to Cape neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A drunken driver in Cape Coral mowed down a corner of a neighborhood, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Police arrested Adam Toro for the crash and chaos it caused in the 3500 block of Embers Parkway over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 15 hr Prince John 20
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... Tue Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! Tue Prince John 1
Backstreets bar Tue Maria 17
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Jun 4 Prince John 6
Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11) Jun 3 TerriM 4
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 31 Dixie Ladies 30
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,662 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC