Drunken driver causes $60k in damage to Cape neighborhood
A drunken driver in Cape Coral mowed down a corner of a neighborhood, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Police arrested Adam Toro for the crash and chaos it caused in the 3500 block of Embers Parkway over the weekend.
