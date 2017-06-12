Custom boat builder Nor-Tec to expand

Negotiating an incentive agreement between the City of Cape Coral and NT? Manufacturing took more than six months, but the deal provides high-paying job opportunities for city residents and a myriad of tax base increases for the city. City Economic Development Director Dana Brunett presented the agreement to City Council last Monday for approval, calling the $3 million investment by the high-performance boat manufacturer that was looking to expand its operations in Cape Coral a great deal for the city and its residents.

