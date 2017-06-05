Council drops PSC complaint filed against LCEC
The franchise fight between the city of Cape Coral and its electric utilities service provider is heading back to the negotiation table, perhaps for good. Cape Coral City Council unanimously voted Monday to withdraw its Florida Public Service Commission action against LCEC with prejudice and return to negotiations rather than face the possibility of delaying negotiations indefinitely for a cost of service analysis.
