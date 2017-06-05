Council drops PSC complaint filed aga...

Council drops PSC complaint filed against LCEC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

The franchise fight between the city of Cape Coral and its electric utilities service provider is heading back to the negotiation table, perhaps for good. Cape Coral City Council unanimously voted Monday to withdraw its Florida Public Service Commission action against LCEC with prejudice and return to negotiations rather than face the possibility of delaying negotiations indefinitely for a cost of service analysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apparently, bartenders are also very short live... 32 min Bar man 1
Guys, FLEE from women that have boyfriends! 2 hr Prince John 1
Backstreets bar 6 hr Maria 17
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 13 hr Prince John 18
Stay AWAY from the pavillion at Yacht Club Beac... Sun Prince John 6
Review: Travis Jewelers Cape Coral LLC (Jul '11) Jun 3 TerriM 4
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... May 31 Dixie Ladies 30
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at June 06 at 7:10AM EDT

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC