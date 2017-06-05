Community supports family of Mount Olive woman fatally shot in Florida
Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Mount Olive woman from injuries sustained Thursday in a shooting at a condominium complex in Cape Coral, Fla. Meanwhile, community support has been pouring in for the family of the victim, Bridget Quinn, through a GoFundMe Page set up on Friday.
