Community supports family of Mount Olive woman fatally shot in Florida

20 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Mount Olive woman from injuries sustained Thursday in a shooting at a condominium complex in Cape Coral, Fla. Meanwhile, community support has been pouring in for the family of the victim, Bridget Quinn, through a GoFundMe Page set up on Friday.

