Cleanup process begins for Cape Coral...

Cleanup process begins for Cape Coral canal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

One day after we exposed a canal filled with all sorts of debris, from dead sea grass to shoes, we're learning the city is now taking action to stop the mess from getting any worse. We returned to the canal near Hancock Bridge Parkway and SE 21st Avenue and found some of the debris seems to be breaking up and washing away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cape Coral Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd... 7 hr Not happy 3
Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ... Jun 11 Single and jealous 6
News Recent rainfall won't halt Cape watering restri... Jun 11 laughsarefree 1
No excuse for obesity if you've lived here more... Jun 11 Healthy minute 3
Single/lone guys are sore losers and belong dea... Jun 8 Dixie Ladies 9
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jun 8 Boyfriend 31
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jun 8 Boyfriend 23
See all Cape Coral Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cape Coral Forum Now

Cape Coral Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cape Coral Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Cape Coral, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC