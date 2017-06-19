City invests more money into downtown south Cape Coral
For the past 12 years, Bill Clarke has owned a barber shop between SE 47th Terrace and Cape Coral Parkway. He's watched the area grow year after year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cape Coral Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Myers man sentenced in deadly Lehigh Acres...
|5 hr
|Resident
|1
|The Bottom Line (TBL) club in Fort Myers is per...
|20 hr
|Party man
|1
|Married people, STOP bringing your weddings to ...
|21 hr
|Single and jealous
|7
|Jeff Matthews ? (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Steel
|23
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jun 19
|Kate
|11
|Dixie Roadhouse; One huge endless line dance le...
|Jun 18
|Baffled
|6
|Bartenders at new Downtown Social House forbidd...
|Jun 16
|Not happy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cape Coral Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC