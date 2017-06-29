CCPD investigating shooting death
Cape Coral police responded to a call of "shots heard" in the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West. When officers arrived they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wounds, a prepared statement from the agency released Friday states.
