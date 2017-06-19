CCCIA poker tourney looking for players
Organized by the Cape Coral Construction Industry Association, the 2nd Annual Ron Schmitt Construction CCCIA Hard Hat Hold'em Poker Tournament will be held July 14 at the Palmetto-Pine Country Club. Dinner will get started at 6 p.m., followed by the shuffle up and deal at 7 p.m. "That's the great thing about this tournament, you don't have to be a member to play," he added.
