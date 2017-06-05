Cape rescinds Stage I Water Shortage ...

Cape rescinds Stage I Water Shortage Declaration effective immediately

City Manager John Szerlag has rescinded the Notice of Emergency Stage I Water Shortage and reinstated the City's regular two-day watering schedule. The rescission is effective immediately.

