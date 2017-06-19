Cape man lauded for 65 years as a Mason

Cape man lauded for 65 years as a Mason

Last month, Fleming, 102, was sent to Orlando for the statewide meeting of the Masons to be honored for his long record to service to the group, one of the oldest fraternal organizations in the country. The award is a testament to his personal longevity as well as a lifelong commitment to community service, something his fellow Freemasons know about quite well, as they brought him along for the annual communication so he could get the proper appreciation.

