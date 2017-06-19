Cape crooks paying with fake checks, counterfeit cash
Right now, police aren't connecting the two crimes, but just knowing the funny money's out there has customers nervous. In less than three hours and just a few miles apart, a Speedway and Shell gas station on Del Prado Boulevard reported some fishy financial business going on.
